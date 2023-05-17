Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

