Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.17.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.