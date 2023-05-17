Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

