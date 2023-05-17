XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in XPEL were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $781,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,764 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $9,457,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

