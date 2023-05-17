Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $34,088,146 in the last 90 days. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

