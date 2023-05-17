Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.