10,684 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 177.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,569 shares of company stock worth $13,598,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.