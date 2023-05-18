2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $3.49. 2U shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 955,291 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 563.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 153,095 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 2U by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 117.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.