656 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.