7,975 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

REV Group Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

