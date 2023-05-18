Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Accuray

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 47.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

