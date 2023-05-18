Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,055,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

