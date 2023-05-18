Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,261. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

