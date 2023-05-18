Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.