Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

ATSG stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,675 shares of company stock valued at $210,922. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 267,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

