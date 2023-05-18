Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.56 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares changing hands.

Allied Minds Stock Up 30.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The firm has a market cap of £33.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

