Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %

AOSL opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $194,235. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.