Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

AOSL opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.48.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $194,235. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

