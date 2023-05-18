Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $922,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,472,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,678,968.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,235,046 shares of company stock worth $993,331,331 over the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 265,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

