Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,347,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.



