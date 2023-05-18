Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

