Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

