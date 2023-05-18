Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 78,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 18,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
