Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 78,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 18,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.