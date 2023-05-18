Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

