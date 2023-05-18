American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,233.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.