American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $296.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

