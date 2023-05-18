American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 277.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 422,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Public Education by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

