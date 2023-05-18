American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

American Software Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82. American Software has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

