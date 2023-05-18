American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of American Superconductor
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Featured Stories
