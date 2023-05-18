American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Superconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

