Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Featured Stories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

