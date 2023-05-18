Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

In other news, Director Robert C. Daigle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $64,310 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 85.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

