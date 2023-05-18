Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $808,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Further Reading

