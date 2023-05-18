Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $441.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.20 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

