ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

