Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.