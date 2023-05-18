AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.7 %

AppFolio stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $148.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

