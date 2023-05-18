Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

