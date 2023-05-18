Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $206,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,108,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,995,000 after buying an additional 227,541 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 83,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after acquiring an additional 698,686 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

