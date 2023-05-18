Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,319 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $138,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

