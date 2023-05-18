Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

