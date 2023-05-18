Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

