ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ARCB stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

