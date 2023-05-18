Archer Investment Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.43.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

