Arizona State Retirement System Has $670,000 Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,416,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $7,703,558 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj Stock Up 1.3 %

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

PI opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 2.23. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.