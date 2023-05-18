Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

