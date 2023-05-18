Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ARTNA stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
