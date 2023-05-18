Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASND. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

ASND opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

