ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.
ASML Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.48 and a 200-day moving average of $617.96.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
