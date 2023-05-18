ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.48 and a 200-day moving average of $617.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

