Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $888.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.