Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.7 %

ASUR opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also

