ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $50.45.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $192.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

