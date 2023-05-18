Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATOS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
