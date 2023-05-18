Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATOS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

